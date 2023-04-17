The Exira Christian Church ladies would like to invite the public to a spring brunch on April 22 from 8:45-11 a.m. We will enjoy a good brunch, door prizes and a wonderful speaker! There is no cost and all are welcome!
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Something Different Every Day
- Atlantic named Tree City USA Recipient
- PREP TRACK ROUNDUP: Track results from Tuesday, April 11
- Data Breach: Over 20,000 Iowa Medicaid members affected
- PREP GOLF: Audubon golfers down Tri-Center, Exira-EHK was at RVC meet in Atlantic
- Unbreakable Eggs?
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police Reports
- Something Different Every Day
- Audubon School Board will consider approving FY24 Budget, Amending FY23
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.