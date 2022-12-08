AMVC Donates Pork to Audubon County New Opportunities

Pictured (left to right) are: Kate Dentlinger, Brynn Blomme, Margarita Zuniga, Ashley Schmidt, program coordinator – New Opportunities, and Craig Riesgaard.

AMVC Management Services recently donated 200 pounds, or approximately 800 servings, of ground pork to the Audubon County New Opportunities food pantry. The pork will be distributed to area residents through their monthly food boxes.

