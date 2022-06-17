Family, friends and neighbors are invited to join Helen Juelsgaard in celebrating her 100th birthday at an open house on Sunday, July 3 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in downtown Walnut. No gifts please, but birthday cards are most welcome.
Juelsgaard celebrates 100th Birthday with Open House on July 3
