Feel Like Road Tripping?

AUDUBON COUNTY — Brush off the winter blues, grab some friends and enjoy the Audubon County Economic Development organized Winter Retail Road Trip Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
Areas participating are Audubon, Exira, Elk Horn and Manning with a full list of businesses offering clothing, artwork, fabric, home decor, flowers, collectibles and so much more!
The following businesses are participating and offering 25% off one item per store: (Audubon area) Molly’s, Present Company, Bakery on Broadway, Quilts & Things, Vintage Pearl Apparel, (Exira) Farmhouse Fashions, Studio Samantha, (Elk Horn) Danish Windwill, The Nest Egg, Log Cabin Quilting, (Manning) The Market Place and Kristina’s Flowers.
Please check online for store’s hours and offerings.