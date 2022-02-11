Feel Like Road Tripping?

Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this morning will give way to some sunshine for the afternoon. Morning high of 41F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Much colder. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.