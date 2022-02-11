EXIRA - The Exira City Council is interested in, but doesn’t want to rush into a plan to add newly built housing in the city through an Iowa fund that could provide funding to help get the project rolling.
While they didn’t take any action on Monday night on a possible housing project for the city of Exira, council members did get a chance to talk about questions and concerns they had about the project.
City Manager Clint Fichter said the plan was to acquire land to build four houses using Iowa Workforce Housing funds supplemented with TIFF financing. The houses would be valued at about $250,000, Fichter said.
The houses didn’t all have to be built at one time, Fichter said, but the city had to at least hold purchase options on four lots. The city would have four years to complete building the four houses.
Fichter said while there have been funds available in the past, he was encouraging the city to get information together to apply, as this year there were more funds available this year.
Council members said they had one individual who was definitely interested in building a new home, and also were considering other lots as well.
Knowing they could get started on the project by holding options on lots instead of actually purchasing them, they asked Fichter to send them a copy of a generic purchase option they could use for properties they were interested in for the project.
The city of Exira has been looking at a plan to build new houses, for area residents and also to encourage others to move into the city.
According to the Iowa Workforce Housing Fund website, the program helps with construction or rehabilitation of housing, with a limit of $1 million per project.
The council has discussed lots available in the vicinity of 300 East Washington, near the Dollar General store. There are three or four lots available there, at a cost of $10,000 each.
The council wondered if other lots, in different parts of Exira, could be used instead, and Fichter said they could. He said tearing down dilapidated houses and then building new on the lot was a good option which could benefit the city two ways - getting rid of an old eyesore, and replacing it with a new home with a higher value.