AUDUBON - The Audubon County Courthouse will be closing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 for “Stop the Bleed” training and ALERRT CRASE (Active Shooter Training) for courthouse employees, according to the Audubon County website.
The courthouse will also be closed on Tuesday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day.
