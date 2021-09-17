Sac County Quilt-A-Fair Scheduled for September 25-26

An amazing quilt show takes place in Sac County biennially and 2021 is the year. Visitors from most counties in Iowa as well as several other states regularly make their way to the Sac County Fair Grounds in Sac City to participate in the beauty and fun of this rural event. This year’s Sac County Quilt-A-Fair will be Sept. 25-26. Around 300 entries have been received for the show and these quilts will be spread throughout two large buildings on the grounds.
Vintage quilts, Quilts of Valor, intricate paper piecing, beautiful batiks, scrappy sensations, interesting seasonal quilts, wall art, quilted bags, baby quilts…you’ll find all of these and more displayed at the show. One of the vintage quilt entries this year is a signature quilt that is about 125 years old and in exceptional condition. Only one quilt at the 2021 show has been displayed at previous shows. This quilt features blocks of the original 55 barn quilts of Sac County with a center block of the barn quilt logo. This quilt and the project it represents helped inspire the area quilters to establish the show in 2007, so the quilt is proudly displayed at the entrance for every Sac County Quilt-A-Fair. The quilters do a beautiful job of staging the displays with small antique furnishings and household accessories. The quilt displays are the centerpiece of a stellar show and the Sac County Quilt-A-Fair has sustained its reputation for excellence since the first show in 2007.
There will be a very large display of Quilts of Valor at the Sac County Quilt-A-Fair. Before 2021 ends, Sac County area quilters will have presented about 80 of these patriotic quilts to veterans and many of the quilts will be displayed at the show.
The featured speaker for the 2021 show is Doris Deutmeyer from Dyersville, Iowa. She is a lifelong artist, designer and teacher. With a B.A. in art, she has taught art in school classrooms at all levels. She combined her love of fabric and quilting with her art background and started designing landscape art pictures, using fabric fused onto a background. Her business, Fabrications by Doris, has expanded to include patterns, kits and laser cut fabric pieces to use in the artwork. Deutmeyer will present 1:00 p.m. lectures on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the Sac County Quilt-A-Fair and she will also have a booth where visitors can chat with her and see what she has to offer. Her website, www.fabricationsbydoris.com, is available for more information.
If you’re looking for a great and varied group of vendors, you’ll find them at the Quilt-A-Fair as well! Area quilt shops from North Central and Northwest Iowa will be represented, but vendors from other parts of the state have reserved spaces as well. Fifteen vendors will be located in both buildings to showcase their patterns, fabrics, tools and other quilt-related merchandise. It’s a great opportunity to shop for gifts as well as personal wish-lists. Some of the vendors do demonstrations in their booths; some do presentations on stage for visitors who want to sit for a while and learn something at the same time.
Any good fair includes tasty foods and the Sac County Quilt-A-Fair is no exception! A couple of food vendors will be on site to provide beverages, lunches and snacks for the visitors. Barn quilts adorn most of the buildings on the Sac County Fair Grounds and they are abundant throughout Sac City and the rest of the county for those who are interested in a self-guided barn quilt tour. Maps will be available at the show. The Quilt-A-Fair actually started as an extension of the Sac County Barn Quilt project and it helps provide maintenance funding for the barn quilts and signage throughout the county. To complement this theme of barns and quilts, a drawing will be held each day of the show and a couple of lucky visitors will own a small painted barn quilt. Four gift baskets filled to overflowing with unique food products from Sac County will also find new homes with visitors to the show.
One day admission to the Quilt-A-Fair is $8; two day admission is $12. There are no other costs to visitors except for food. Sac City is home to several gift and specialty shops if visitors want to explore the downtown area. The community also features many new pieces of public art in the business district, parks and eastern entry to the city.
You can follow the Sac County Quilt-A-Fair Facebook page for continuing information about the show. Information is also available on www.barnquilts.com. Linda Sleight, the chair for the 2021 show, said, “We are doing all we can to make this event enjoyable and safe for visitors. We will have hand sanitizer and masks readily available. Visitors can split their time between two buildings to practice social distancing. And the seating for the food vendors will be outside in the fresh air. We really encourage visitors to come enjoy a great quilt show in a beautiful rural setting.” Sac County is definitely the place to be on Sept. 25-26 and the Sac County Quilt-A-Fair will welcome visitors with a blue ribbon show!