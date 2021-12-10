Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.