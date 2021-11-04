AUDUBON — Firefighters in communities around southwest Iowa are warning the public about a scam that’s going around the area, related to “limited edition” t-shirts supposedly supporting the local fire department.
Area residents have been getting text messages mentioning limited edition t-shirts, starting earlier this week. The texts mentioned the Anita Fire Department in texts earlier this week, but by Wednesday the Adair, Audubon, Avoca, Bayard and Bagley fire departments had been mentioned as well.
The sender tries to get the reader to click on a link, or send a text message to “opt out.”
Officials want area residents to know these texts are a scam. Do not click on the link or respond even to “opt out,”
Anita Fire Chief Eric Steffensen said his department never sends text messages to the public.
To be safe, don’t respond to the message, just delete it.