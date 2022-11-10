American Flag

WASHINGTON (AP) — While not all the votes had been counted as of midnight, Nov. 9, both parties were notching victories in some of the most competitive races in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with several Democratic incumbents winning key suburban House districts and Republicans holding an open Senate seat in Ohio. Many of the races that could determine control of Congress remained too early to call.

