ACMH Staff Attend Wellness Day with Keynote Speaker Emma Benoit at AHS

At right: ACMH Staff that attended the Emma Benoit event are pictured (left to right): Haillie Bruch, Melanie Larsen, RN, Christy Konkler, CMA, Caylee Rokke, RN, and Melissa Vinke, CMA.

AUDUBON – ACMH staff members attended Wellness Day at Audubon High School. Staff members joined students and other community members as they listened to keynote speaker, Emma Benoit, Ambassador for Living Works, discuss the importance of mental health awareness and prevention. Benoit travels the country raising awareness on mental health and suicide by presenting her documentary “My Ascension.” This film documents Benoit’s inspiring journey through her own mental illness.

Tags