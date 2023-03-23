AUDUBON – ACMH staff members attended Wellness Day at Audubon High School. Staff members joined students and other community members as they listened to keynote speaker, Emma Benoit, Ambassador for Living Works, discuss the importance of mental health awareness and prevention. Benoit travels the country raising awareness on mental health and suicide by presenting her documentary “My Ascension.” This film documents Benoit’s inspiring journey through her own mental illness.
featured
ACMH Staff Attend Wellness Day with Keynote Speaker Emma Benoit at AHS
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- 4-H has been a passion of mine
- Southwest Iowa schools get opportunity to expand farm to school programs
- Family’s Sewer Problem Hard to Solve
- PREP FOOTBALL: Drew Buckholdt takes Exira-EHK football helm
- Dr. Beckman receives scholarship at 2023 AASV Meeting
- Guthrie County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Banquet Coming Up
- The MRHC Wound Care Clinic Receives Clinical Distinction and Patient Satisfaction Awards
- Audubon City Council sets Public Hearing for Property Tax Levy
- Audubon Council tables action on snow ordinance
- Audubon Council tables action on snow ordinance
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.