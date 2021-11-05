Holiday Tour of Homes
AUDUBON - A Holiday Home Tour is coming up, including four decorated houses just in time for the holidays. It's a chance to see amazing decorations, and maybe even get new ideas for your own home.
The tour will be on Nov. 21 and tickets are $10 each. You can purchase tickets at the Nathaniel Hamlin Park, the Audubon State Bank and Landmands Bank in Audubon.
The homes included in the tour are: the Nathaniel Hamlin Museum, 1891 215th Street; Stuart Mansion, 301 East Division Street; Randy and Karen Nelsen at 206 First Avenue and the Taylor Hill Lodge, 1614 Hwy 71.
The funds raised from the tours will go to the Audubon County Historical Society.