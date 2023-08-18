Educational Presentations
Bristol Finley — C.D. Starlighters — Living with Migraines — Sr — 10th — Purple
Peyton Kaiser — C.D. Starlighters — Jr — 4th — Lavender
Top Int./Sr Educational Presentation and State Fair Qualifyer — Bristol Finley
Top Junior Educational Presentation — Peyton Kaiser
Extemporaneous Speaking
Emily Foran — Leroy Leaders — Sr — 10th — Purple
State Fair Qualifier — Emily Foran
Working Exhibit
Bristol Finley — C.D. Starlighters — Ocean Bottles — Sr — 10th — Purple
Top Int/Sr Working Exhibit and State Fair Qualifier — Bristol Finley
Share the Fun
Mae Petersen — Tip Top — Recorder Solo — Jr — 5th — Purple
Peyton Kaiser — C.D. Starlighters — Jr — 4th — Lavender
Gavin Carter — Bunkhouse Gang — Piano Solo — Jr — 4th — Lavender
State Fair Qualifier — Mae Petersen
Table Setting
Mae Petersen — Tip Top — Jr. — 5th — Lavender
Gavin Carter — Bunkhouse Gang — Jr — 4th — Lavender
Vince Carter — Bunkhouse Gang — Jr — 6th — Purple
Joseph Yock Exira Explorers Jr. — 4th — Lavender
Katelyn Dreher — Bunkhouse Gang — Int — 7th — Purple
Top Formal — Katelyn Dreher
Top Casual — Vince Carter