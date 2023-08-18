Educational Presentations

Bristol Finley — C.D. Starlighters — Living with Migraines — Sr — 10th — Purple

Peyton Kaiser — C.D. Starlighters — Jr — 4th — Lavender

Top Int./Sr Educational Presentation and State Fair Qualifyer — Bristol Finley

Top Junior Educational Presentation — Peyton Kaiser

Extemporaneous Speaking

Emily Foran — Leroy Leaders — Sr — 10th — Purple

State Fair Qualifier — Emily Foran

Working Exhibit

Bristol Finley — C.D. Starlighters — Ocean Bottles — Sr — 10th — Purple

Top Int/Sr Working Exhibit and State Fair Qualifier — Bristol Finley

Share the Fun

Mae Petersen — Tip Top — Recorder Solo — Jr — 5th — Purple

Peyton Kaiser — C.D. Starlighters — Jr — 4th — Lavender

Gavin Carter — Bunkhouse Gang — Piano Solo — Jr — 4th — Lavender

State Fair Qualifier — Mae Petersen

Table Setting

Mae Petersen — Tip Top — Jr. — 5th — Lavender

Gavin Carter — Bunkhouse Gang — Jr — 4th — Lavender

Vince Carter — Bunkhouse Gang — Jr — 6th — Purple

Joseph Yock Exira Explorers Jr. — 4th — Lavender

Katelyn Dreher — Bunkhouse Gang — Int — 7th — Purple

Top Formal — Katelyn Dreher

Top Casual — Vince Carter

