July Movies
July 15-17 Phantom of the Open PG13
The heart-warming true story of Maurice Flitcroft, who entered the 1976 Open despite never playing a round of golf before. The extraordinary story of an ordinary man, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN is an uplifting and moving comedy drama about pursuing your dreams and shooting for the stars, no matter what hand you’re dealt
July 22-24 Lightyear PG13
The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he is joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda
July 29-31 Minions Rise of Gru PG
In 1970s suburbia, the 12-year-old Gru is “plotting to take over the world from his basement,” but wants to become a “super villain.When the Vicious 6 supervillain group ousts their leader, fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become a member, but when he’s denied entry to the group, he steals the group’s medallion and flees.To escape the Vicious 6, he must team up with the Minions and Wild Knuckles.
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)
Summer Matinee Movies at
The Rose Theater
Every Wednesday in July at 10 a.m. Free Admission and Free Small Popcorn/Lemonade!
July 20 – Minions (Admission Sponsored by Landus & Concessions Sponsored by Landmands & FNIC)
July 27 – Puss in Boots (Admission Sponsored by Robinson Ruhnke & Concessions Sponsored by Audubon Church of Christ)