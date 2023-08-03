AUDUBON — City and School Board Elections are coming up on Nov. 7, and candidates who would like to run can start filing on Monday, Aug. 28, and the last day to file is Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
Candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy, must collect signatures on nomination petitions and file the petitions at the same time as they file their affidavit of candidacy.
City candidates in the cities of Audubon, Brayton, Exira, Gray and Kimballton will need at least 10 eligible signatures. They will file at the Auditor’s office.
Audubon School Candidates and Extra-EHK School candidates will file with their local school secretary, but need a different number of signatures. Audubon candidates need to get at least 25 eligible voters to sign, while Exira-EHK candidates need at least 23 eligible voters to sign.
City candidate and school candidate guides are available to download at the auditor’s web page www.auduboncountyia.gov/county-information/auditor.aspx
City and School nomination papers and affidavit forms are also available there.
More information on voting can be found on the auditor’s website, or on the Iowa Secretary of State’s page at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/clerksecretary.html. Find more info under the elections tab,