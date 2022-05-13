The purpose of this writing is to reach young students who are ready to graduate and go out in the world. It is also very applicable to any athlete who runs track.
Track season and school graduations are upon us. I studied this poem when I took an upper level British Literature class a few years ago as I was finishing my requirements to teach English/ Language arts.
“IF” is a poem written around 1895 by Rudyard Kipling and is not as famous as some of his others such as the “Jungle Book." Rudyard Kipling was born in India in 1865 and lived there for his first seven years of life, thus the tribute “Jungle Book” was written. He was the youngest man and the first English author to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature (1907). His works were noteworthy and captivating. The poem “IF” was written and was not a normal writing for him. It was a little off-key perhaps. It was written exclusively for his one and only son John. It has a lot of If/then statements in it. This poem seems to be aimed straight at the heart and soul of young men or women as they approach high school and college graduations.
This poem hits home for me as I have always loved track and competed each year I could.
Through the past 15 years all four of our kids have been blessed to compete in sports, choir and art.
They all have ran track and competed in various field events so we like to set goals and cheer them on.
We love to watch their teammates as well. We yell until we are hoarse and then we yell some more!
Through the years of having our kids in school we have observed many dedicated athletes who inspired our kids to compete at the local and state levels. Schools such as : Atlantic, Audubon, Griswold, IKM-Manning, CAM, Harlan, AC/GC, Exira-EHK, Avoca and Coon Rapids are some we have competed with through the years.
It is bittersweet that after several years of raising a family, our youngest of four will be soon graduating from high school! Yet, we look forward to other family and friends we have to cheer on in their races of life! Personally, this may be a record school graduation year for us. Many are finishing their courses!
My niece Tori Freund is graduation from high school in Texas. We have many friends in Audubon and Harlan who we know and love who are graduating. In our household, my husband Jason has finished a three year long online Master’s of Divinity course through Amridge University in Alabama. He graduates this May 13. Next, Joseph is finishing a business/ economics degree at UNI. Joseph graduates May 14 from UNI. Our youngest child, Abigail is graduating from Audubon High School May 15. Our oldest son Elijah has been way down South in Alabama for over a year training in Fort Rucker, Alabama for the Iowa National Guard. He will graduate in June 2022 as an officer in Army Aviation. He will be coming back to serve the Iowa National Guard when he is finished. They, along with many others have persevered to finish their educations and work towards a career in life!
This poem “IF” shows how to be calm, committed and focused on your daily needs.
Yet it stresses to always be working towards your goals at the same time.
“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you, (lines 1, 2) “if you can dream—and not make dreams your master; If you can think – and not make thoughts your aim.” (lines 8 – 9)
This poem wraps up with the ending lines which say:
“If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds worth of distance run,
Yours is the earth and everything that’s in it,
And – which is more — you’ll be a Man, my son!”
To me, when I think of 60 seconds worth of distance run I think of the 400 meter race. I think of perseverance. The 4 X 400 relay is the ending to all track meets and is considered the “Golden Race” where all the best athletes who can run the 400 at a sprint are put in the competition. Many times it is cold and windy and athletes who have competed in several other events may be exhausted. Yet it is the grand finale in the track meets. They give it all they have to show off their speed and endurance!
It takes about 60 seconds plus to get around that track depending on the athlete. They pass the baton to the next “leg." It is a fast-paced mile. It is so much fun to watch this race at the end ... even though sometimes it is after 10 pm before it takes place! Some meets go for six hours from start to finish.
I love watching the teammates of the runners sprinting back and forth across the infield to cheer on their runners. I also love cheering for those in the back who need some more motivation and encouragement. It is NOT an easy race. I could add neither is the 400 hurdles, or the 800, the mile or the two- mile, but the hard races are what builds character.
So, even if you are not graduating from a school or college or Military program ...
We all are running in this race of life. We need to help one another finish strong!
The race of life isn’t a sprint ... it’s a marathon. Wind, cold temperatures, cold muscles are real challenges and running against the wind will make you stronger! Trials build character.
If you trip on a hurdle, get back up and keep on running! Don’t stop!
Congratulations to all the area athletes and graduates this Spring!
Set your goals high and never ever give up!
If—
BY RUDYARD KIPLING
If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:
If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;
If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:
If you can make one heap of all your winnings
And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
And — which is more — you’ll be a Man, my son!