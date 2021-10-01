Saturday, Oct. 2
Audubon Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Audubon City Park
Drive in Movie at Cass County Fairgrounds, "Hocus Pocus," gates open at 7 p.m. movie at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per vehicle; purchase snacks at the Chuckwagon from the Atlas Atlantic Cinema
Sunday, Oct. 3
St. John's United Church of Christ God's Portion Dinner and Sale, serving roast beef, ham balls, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, assorted salads and pie. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Auction at 2 p.m. Carry Outs available, Cost $12 Adults, $6 kids 10 and under, preschoolers are free. Located 1 mile south of Lyman
Cass County Relay for Life Tractor Ride, leaving Cass County Fairgrounds, Registration at noon, leaving at 12:30 p.m. returning 4:30 p.m. about 43 mile ride, snacks provided, free will donation to Cass County Relay for Life.
Atlantic's Firemen's Breakfast - 7 a.m. to noon at the Atlantic Fire Station on west Seventh Street; eggs, pancakes, and sausage for a free will donation.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Audubon Farmers Market 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Audubon City Park
Saturday, Oct. 9
Audubon Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Audubon City Park
Trick or Treating at Nishna Bend - looking for more campers to participate. (This is the only weekend they allow for reserved campgrounds, campers pay as usual but site will be saved for them.) Campers will decorate their sites and will hand out candy; Prizes awarded for best campsite; Call Christina at 712-744-3403.
Bethany Camp Womens' Retreat sign in and fellowship starts at 8:30 a.m. coffee and snack provided, women of all ages invited to come and share a morning of fellowship, hear how one woman learned to see God. Cheryl (Turpin) Kelley will share how God has helped her survive cancer. Bethany Camp: 2144 310th St., Brayton.
Halloween Happenings
Trick or Treating in Kimballton on Saturday, Oct. 30 5-7 p.m. followed by annual costume contest at Kimballton Town hall
Trick or Treating in Audubon on Sunday, Oct. 31 4:30-7 p.m.
Trick or Treating in Elk Horn on Sunday, Oct. 31 5-7 p.m.
Trick or Treating in Exira on Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.