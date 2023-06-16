AUDUBON - The Rose Theater on Main Street in Audubon will be celebrating their 5th anniversary during the month of June with free movies!
They will also have door prizes and giveaways each week with a Grand Prize winner at the end of the month.
The free Sunday movies will be held with show time at 6 p.m.
The movies are: June 18 Miracle Season, G and June 25 Twister, PG13.
Come in, celebrate and enjoy free movies in a cool, comfortable theater! The community has been incredibly supportive and its greatly appreciated! Regular concessions will be available.