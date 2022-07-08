AUDUBON - Gianna Knueven is the new summer assistant at the Audubon County Extension and Outreach office, and is looking forward to helping at the Audubon County Fair next week.
She started in the job on May 25, and has had time to get settled in with the Extension. She said that she would be helping out at the fair with the Extension team, and said she’d be doing a variety of things out there.
She’s showed at the fair for about eight years, so she’s familiar with what the county fair is all about.
“It’s going to be kind of cool to see, since I was in fair, to see what goes on behind the scenes,” Gianna said.
Her favorite part of being at the fair in the past was the social aspect.
“A lot of my friends were (in fair) too, so we were all just hanging out,” she said. And while some times at fair were very busy and hectic, there was a lot of downtime, waiting for your next show. “We played cards alot,” she said, to fill that time.
Gianna is the daughter of Brad Knueven and Telia Carter.
She graduated from Audubon High School and said she would be a senior at Buena Vista, where she’s studying criminal justice.
She explained that she went into college as an exercise science major, and in her freshman year took a required class that included going through the school’s offered courses. She said she “wasn’t super enjoying exercise science,” and saw information on criminal justice among the courses.
“It caught my eye,” she said, adding she’d always been interested in it, so she took a course and liked it.
When she’s not working she said she liked spending time with friends and family and playing with her dog.