Saturday, June 24
Adult Prom at the Audubon Rec Center, 5-9 p.m. Bring a friend — come alone — bring a date. Supper and drinks, silent auction, $40 a ticket available at the Rec Center.
Sunday, June 25
17th annual Exira Tractor Show and Drive, with all makes of tractors 1972 and older. Line up on the east side of the park, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. Tractor ride with final stop at Waspy’s for a tour and dinner provided. Everyone invited, women encouraged. No cabs, duals or implements. Call Dwain Thompson 712-268-2770, Gary Rasmusssen 712-250-0067, Rich Griffin 712-240-9644, Tim Rasmussen 712-250-0510, Denny Nelson 712-249-3590
23rd Annual Cass County Relay For Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. Everyone is invited to attend this family friendly day to celebrate area cancer survivors, remember those we’ve lost, and fight back against cancer. Come enjoy a free meal donated by the Atlantic Hy-Vee, games for the kids, and great camaraderie. Survivor program will begin at 1:00 p.m. with survivor lap to follow at around 1:30 p.m. on the upstairs track. Find out more information, join a team, or donate at www.relayforlife.org/casscountyia If you need further information contact chair Carole Schuler at 712-243-4701.
“Every Step Brings Hope” is the theme for the 2023 Audubon County Relay For Life on Sunday, June 25 at the Agri-Hall in Audubon from 4 – 7 pm. Opening Ceremonies and Recognition will be at 4 p.m. Two Palms Grilling will have dinner ready at 5 p.m. Also around 5 p.m. they will welcome honored guests for the Survivor Ceremony, followed by speeches, and mission delivery presentation. At 6 p.m. they will have a Live Pie Auction and close the silent auction. The luminary ceremony and balloon release will close the evening.
Bethany Lutheran Church Hog Roast will take place at Bethany Lutheran Church (1 mile east and 1 ½ miles north of Kimballton). Hog Roast beginning at 5PM with bazaar items auction to follow. Homemade ice cream will also be served. Come enjoy good food and fellowship!
Exploring the Lives of Iowa’s Confederates will take place beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hitchcock House near Lewis.David Connon from Iowa Humanities Speakers Bureau will give the interesting and informative presentation about Civil War times. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Bring your lawn chair. Everyone is welcome!
Warren Cultural Center presents Lee Williams Becomes Abraham Lincoln on Sunday June 25 at Warren Cultural Center beginning at 2 p.m. Lee Williams brings his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln to the Warren Cultural Center in Greenfield. Williams becomes Lincoln, giving a glimpse into Lincoln’s childhood, young manhood, career as a lawyer and statesman, and his presidency. Williams emphasizes Lincoln’s character, humility, determination, humor and compassion. Tickets are $15 for adults, and students (high school and younger) are free. Tickets are available at warrenculturalcenter.com or at the door for this “2022-23 Locals and Legends Series” show.
Thursday, June 29
Taco Ride Bike Night will be held on Thursday, June 29 from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Stanton.
Music in the Park — Free concert in the park with Darla Hansen and Third Wish at 7 p.m. bring a lawn chair and enjoy.
Tuesday, July 18
Audubon County Memorial Hospital free seminar “Welcome to Medicare” from 7 to 9 p.m. in the hospital’s Community Health Center on the first floor. Pre-registration is required by July 10 by calling 712/563-5309.