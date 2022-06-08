ELK HORN — The Exira Masons will hold their annual Flag Day Breakfast on Sunday, June 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be held at the Elk Horn Fire Station.
The meal is an all you can eat breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, french toast, coffee and juice for a free will donation. It’s sponsored by the Exodus Masonic Lodge 342.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one.
because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.