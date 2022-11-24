The Rose Theater

The Rose Theater, in downtown Audubon, is run by community volunteers. It is open Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons, and other days with special screenings.

Strange World Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4 (PG) - Walt Disney Animation Studios’ action-packed adventure introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

