GUTHRIE CENTER - The March 14 meeting of the Audubon and Guthrie County teachers of Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma was held at Café on the Hill in Guthrie Center at 6:30 p.m. A guest considering membership was welcomed to the meeting. The business meeting was called to order by the president, Kelly Polson. There was discussion of the items needed for our project, Firefly Ranch. The items and the gift cards will be collected at our next meeting on April 11. President Kelly reminded members of the state convention which will be held at Arrowwood in Okoboji on June 24-25. She plans to attend and would like other members to join her. A mail-in form can be found online. The “Educational Excellence Award” for Chris Douglas, the principal of Adair-Casey, was shown to the members. Pat Pettinger and Amy Ruhland will present him with the award and gift card. Because of COVID at the beginning of this school year, plans were made for the gifts to the new teachers of the county at year’s end. These will be ready at the April meeting for the members to deliver to their respective schools.
A slate of officers for the 2022-2024 biennium will be presented and installed at the April meeting. The nominating committee is looking for a member who would be willing to be a co-president with Kelly. Most of the other officers have consented to remain in their current office. Additional plans discussed for the coming term included possible programs for meetings. There will also be a summer meeting to make additional plans and finalize them. President Kelly had been in contact with the state president, Kristin Markle who would like to visit one of our meetings. The next meeting will be on Monday, April 11 with a program by the Panora Garden Club.