AUDUBON - The city of Audubon has been designated as a “Bird Friendly Iowa” community, only the 10th county in the state to receive the designation since 2020. The designation could help draw visitors interested in nature and birds.
Getting the designation took work, but it is only natural, considering the county and city share a name with John James Audubon, who lived from 1785-1851, and for half a century was America’s dominant wildlife artist, especially known for his bird paintings and drawings.
In Audubon’s city park a bronze statue of John James Audubon is surrounded by native plantings and a water feature showing him painting in a natural environment. A large stained glass piece with a clock can be seen on a building along Broadway, and visitors or residents can walk around downtown and the park to see over 200 bird mosaics inset in the brick sidewalks. Sculptures on park stage of wildlife, an eagle in the city park and pheasants along the T-Bone Trail - all by Arnie's Artworks - can also be seen, along with murals in the post office and more.
The designation was made by Bird Friendly Iowa, a statewide bird habitat conservation and educational outreach program created by a partnership of Iowa conservation organizations. The flagship outreach and action program of Bird Friendly Iowa is called "Bird Friendly City,” similar to the Arbor Day Foundation's "Tree City USA" program. Other states have recently initiated programs called "Bird City" or "Bird Town" programs, with "Bird City Wisconsin" being recognized as the national leader.
Audubon is the 10th county to receive this designation, the other counties include Polk, Story, Winneshiek, Hardin, Palo Alto, Bremer, Boone, Clay and Clinton. Eleven cities have also received Bird Friendly Iowa designation.
Audubon County Tourism worked with Audubon County Conservation, Secondary Roads, Soil and Water Conservation, USDA - Farm Service Agency, Pheasants Forever and other organizations to gather information for the application.
Doug Harr, Former Wildlife Diversity State Program Coordinator at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, President of the Iowa Audubon Society, and Bird Friendly Iowa steering committee presented Audubon County with a certificate, flag, and signs to be placed within the county.
Bird Friendly Iowa works with communities, organizations and citizens to create and enhance essential habitats that support birds. The group educates citizens about the importance of birds and healthy ecosystems and provides public recognition for those who work for sustainable solutions for birds. It was designed as a program to promote birds and habitat conservation in a variety of public and private locations across the entire landscape.
In 2020 the program expanded to include counties - like Audubon County - who compete with others to be ranked highly and to be designated as bird friendly counties. Organizers hope that these counties can partner with cities in their area to make the program even more robust.