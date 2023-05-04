Bird Friendly

Sara Slater (left) with a Bird Friendly Iowa sign presented by Doug Harr, President of the Iowa Audubon Society.

AUDUBON - The city of Audubon has been designated as a “Bird Friendly Iowa” community, only the 10th county in the state to receive the designation since 2020. The designation could help draw visitors interested in nature and birds.

