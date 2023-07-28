Friday, Aug. 4
Albert’s Old-Fashioned Picnic at Albert the Bull Park 5–7 p.m. and more — At the picnic — Hamburgers, Chips, Beans, Dessert Bar and Drink. Drive-thru meal available. Musical Entertainment provided by Jo Beane and Fiddling Friends. Bring chairs/blankets. Fundraiser for PEO. Anita Fire Department Bags Tournament at the Anita Fire Station 6 p.m. Kids Bike Parade Line Up at Sinclair at 6:15 p.m. Kids Bike Parade Starts and ends at Bandshell Park 6:30 p.m. Grand Marshall Brian Fogelman; Scavenger Hunt by Anita Health and Wellness Center, meeting at the Bandshell Park at 7 p.m. Fun in the Park after Kids Parade. Corn Dog Caravan, Watermelon Eating Contest, Ice Cream Treats by The Sweet Spot, Fire Truck Rides by Smiley, Kids Glowing Skates and Scooters Party on Walnut Street. Other T-Bone Events: T-Bone Special Figure 8 Car Races 7:30 p.m. – Audubon County Fairgrounds (Registration 5 p.m., Races 7:30 p.m.); Fireworks – Audubon County Fairgrounds 10 p.m. – (Rain Date: Aug. 6)
Saturday, Aug. 5
Good Neighbor Center Fall Benefit Breakfast at the Memorial Building in Audubon from 8-10 a.m. Enjoy Biscuits and Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Juice and Coffee all for a free will donation. There will also be a bake sale. Proceeds go to Audubon and Exira Congregate Meals and Meals On Wheels.
73rd annual Operation T-Bone Event going on all day. Events include: Audubon T-Bone Day’s Show and Shine on the 300 Block of Broadway Street in Audubon. Registration at 7:30 a.m. $10 entry fee. Show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Prizes for best in class, by people’s choice, for the following categories: Chevy, Ford, Mopar, Motorcycle, Unique, Semi and Best in Show. It’s optional but car owners can grab a number and join the parade that will happen at 1 p.m.
DaneStock — arts, crafts, food trucks and music from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. at the Danish Countryside Vines and Wines.
Sunday, Aug. 6
DaneStock continues starting at noon: arts, crafts, food trucks and music from at the Danish Countryside Vines and Wines.