Folding Cranes exhibit at DMACC Campus

March 24 was the second anniversary of the first recorded COVID-19 death in Iowa. Iowa COVID Memorial artist Pam Douglas, who created the “Folding Cranes, Enfolding Community” exhibit to commemorate the lives and memories of Iowans who’ve died from COVID, spoke at an event recognizing this anniversary on the DMACC Ankeny Campus.
The DMACC Ankeny Campus is hosting the COVID exhibit through the spring semester. Since the exhibit was installed at DMACC on Dec. 13, 2021, more than 3,000 additional Iowans have passed away due to COVID. This brings the total number of COVID deaths in Iowa to more than 9,400.
Following her presentation, Douglas helped Central Iowans fold cranes. Douglas, who has made more than 9,000 cranes on the Folding Cranes, Enfolding Community exhibit, said she will continue to fold cranes and add them to the memorial for any additional COVID deaths that occur in Iowa.