EXIRA — John Walker said he knew something was up on the night of the Exira Fourth of July Kick Off, when family member after family member started showing up at his door.
Walker was named Grand Marshal for the July 4 Parade this year.
He was honored to be selected. He said he thought there were many people around Exira who were good candidates, so he felt being chosen to be Grand Marshal, was “quite an honor. It’s a very great honor.”
A nomination letter from his niece, Emma Bireline, talked about Walker who was “a friend who every one seeks out,” and is “a man loyal to his roots, a friend to all, and is a backbone of this community,” she said “He is a consummate Exiran.”
Walker said his niece had orchestrated a way to get him to the kick off.
“My niece Emma had texted a couple weeks earlier that she was going to get a table and wanted to know if I wanted to go,” he said, adding he didn’t hear from her until the night before, and suggested everyone should meet at his house. “I thought, ‘okay,’ and then people just kept coming and coming. It was very nice, really nice to have a lot of family there,” he said.
His nomination letter talked about his career in education.
“An Exira graduate himself, he came home to teach at the Exira school district for almost 40 years. He not only dedicated his career to developing our community’s youth, but also created lasting memories through his school newspaper and yearbook programs. He both encouraged and inspired students to showcase their talents in school plays and speech. He was cherished by all of his students, even the ones he forced to sit out in the hallway when they were being ill-behaved,” Bireline said.
He taught 10th-12th grade English in Exira, and helped put out a school page weekly, taught a publications class, did the year book, was involved in speech contest for many years and helped with musicals and some one act plays after the musicals stopped. Walker said he came to Exira in the fall of 1978, retiring in spring 2017, after roughly 40 years.
In retirement, Walker continued in areas he liked, collecting historic photographs to put on the walls of the bar at the Exira Event Center, working on history books for the town’s quasqisentennial (125th anniversary) and sesquicentennial (150th anniversary).
“That was fun,” he said.
His niece noted his interest in music, and working with his church.
He “gifts his church (Exira Christian Church) with his musical talents by playing piano and organ every Sunday and weekdays at the Exira Care Center. Many of you in this room have likely heard his beautiful voice on the toughest days of your lives. When a loved one passes away, he often requested to bring peace to local families with his gift,” she said.
Walker explained how he got started: “Our organist retired, and I can kind of bang out a few notes on the keyboard, so I’ve taken on that responsibility.”
He also used to help with youth programs, like an Easter sunrise service, and monthly youth Sunday services.
But overall, Walker said, now that he’s retired, he likes to read and travel. “I’m retired now, I’m enjoying retirement by not really doing anything.”
Those watching the parade on July 4 may actually get to see Walker in the parade twice.
He will have his entrance as Grand Marshal, but he’s also participated in the Exira Community Band, playing in the parade and at the park. When asked if he’d have to miss playing with the band, he said he thought he could finish his ride as Grand Marshal and circle back to meet up with the band. “I think they’ll wait for me.”