On Oct. 7, Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) hosted a career day for area high schools students and a job fair. This type of event is very important to attendees and the companies to highlight various career fields and showcased our local businesses.
ACED celebrated National Manufacturing Day in Audubon County
- By Sara Slater Audubon County Economic Development & Tourism, Director
