Zach and Afton Hemmingsen of Marne are the parents of their first child, a baby girl, born Oct. 18, 2022 at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. She has been named Havannah Rae Hemmingsen, was 7 lbs. 1 oz. and was 20 inches long.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- IOWA EIGHT-MAN PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's defeats Audubon, 76-0
- Experiencing Homelessness: Junior and Senior High Students Get a Glimpse of What Life is Like for a Homeless Teen
- Audubon FFA Competes in Soils Evaluation Career Development Events
- Audubon FFA Members Attend District Conference
- It’s getting close!
- Audubon County Hospital Foundation Wreath Sale Underway!
- IOWA EIGHT-MAN PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's blasts by Audubon, 76-0
- MRHC Welcomes New Mental Health Provider, Katie Mogensen
- Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
- REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL: Area teams see seasons end in regionals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.