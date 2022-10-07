Steffensen receives scholarship

Pictured is Steve Fister, Administrator of the Exira Care Center and Eyon Steffensen.

Eyon Steffensen, a CAM Class of 2022 graduate, recently received the Iowa Health Care Association scholarship as he is attending nursing classes this fall at Southwestern Community College in Creston. Eyon is a valued employee at the Exira Care Center and is the son of Eric and Erin Steffensen of Anita.

