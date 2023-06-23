GUTHRIE COUNTY - No one was injured in a single vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 20 around 2:26 p.m. on Wagon Road. Responders were called out to an accident there with, where Vernon Arthur Pote, 70, of Stuart, driving a 2007 Buck Lucerne, had gone off the road. Note was traveling south on Wagon Road when he went off the roadway, onto the west shoulder and lost control. The car ran into a cable barrier, causing damage to the car and cable barrier.
Stuart Man Charged With OWI Following Crash
Laura Bacon
