EXIRA — The Christmas season is getting underway in Exira, where the Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 5 p.m. in the Exira Event Center.
There will be soup.
Starting at 5 p.m. they will be serving soup until it’s gone. Varieties include chili, taco soup, cheddar broccoli soup, and chicken noodle soup, with sandwiches and bars.
There will be Santa.
Be ready for a visit from Santa at about 5:30 p.m.
There will be hayrack rides.
Lighted hayrack rides will give rides around town to see all the participants of the decorating contest.
This year’s contest included three categories — Most like Clark Griswold; Most like a Hallmark movie and Kid’s Choice. Voting will be done by voting boxes around town beginning on Dec. 4. Please make only one vote per day, and kids in grades fifth and under should only vote on Kid’s Choice. The winners will be announced Dec. 13, and prizes will go to the winner of each category.
The big tree lighting will be at 7 p.m. Check it out, along with the display of trees in the Event Center.
A hot cocoa bar will be set up and the lounge will be open.
Getting that big tree and setting it up isn’t exactly like putting up the tree in your living room.
This year’s tree was donated by Chris Fredericksen from Elk Horn and it arrived on Wednesday.
A crew helped get the tree to Exira, get it standing upright and decorating it.
Matt Mills helped by cutting the tree down. Clark Ahrenholtz used his tractor to get the tree loaded, and Steve Best provided a truck and trailer to haul the tree from Elk Horn to Exira.
Austin Rasmussen also got thanks from the Community Club for “his quick feet and slender profile to get the tree securely strapped down.”
The Community Club thanked Tony Young, Kent Schlater, Tom Hill, Kyle Lauritsen, Evan Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Mike Huegerich, Chase Petersen, Alex Kornischuk, Nathan Wahlert, Brett Christensen and Paul Kautzky. Sophie Kitelinger helped out by putting lights on the trees at the event center.