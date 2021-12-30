Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day... .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 5 to 8 inches possible across portions of central and southern Iowa. Lesser accumulations as you move north of Interstate 80 and Highway 30. * WHERE...Central and southern Iowa. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel may be very hazardous and difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Additionally, cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare accordingly if you must travel Saturday, including packing a winter car kit to include items such as blankets, snacks, and water. Clothing should also be layered and include appropriate hat, gloves, and jacket for the expected cold. Monitor the latest forecasts for latest updates. &&