KIMBALLTON — The Kimballton City Council is planning to increase sewer and water rates, and will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate increases on July 14, at 7 p.m.
The increase for water will be a minimum of $35 per month for the first 1,000 gallons and $9.40 per 1,000 gallons after that, or .09 cents per gallon.
The minimum sewer rate increase will be $7.50 per month for the first 1,000 gallons and then $2.01 per 1,000 after that.
Those with objections can file written objections or present them orally at the public hearing.
The reason for the increase is that rates are required by the USDA to cover loan payments for the water treatment improvements project.
The hearing will be at the Kimballton Public Library, at 116 North Main Street, on July 14, at 7 p.m.