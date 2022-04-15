AUDUBON — Audubon High School sophomores recently completed a unit on the Holocaust in English II. Students were introduced to the unit by watching Oprah Winfrey and Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Elie Wiesel’s “Return to Auschwitz.” Most of the students were aware of the Holocaust but were unaware of the ramifications and conditions imposed on the Jews and other groups of people based on race, ethnicity, religion, and beliefs. Wiesel’s memoir Night was the major focus of the unit. This book with its blunt message and testimony recounts his day-to-day experiences as a prisoner at Auschwitz in 1944-45.
Students created a Butterfly Gallery Walk with messages for Elie Wiesel, who passed away in 2016. Words were taken from his book Night and used in composing couplet poems. By using his words in a powerful and positive way, students honored Wiesel and other survivors by acknowledging their lives and sacrifices. The Butterfly Gallery Walk is located on the second floor of the high school by the library and will be on display through April 15.
Students’ responses:
“I will most likely remember Night and most of the book and horrors. In addition, I will take what he (Wiesel) said at the beginning of the unit: “the opposite of love is not hate, but indifference.”’
“I will probably remember how many people lost their lives and how he was able to give such a good description of everything that had happened to him, his mind was so sharp. In the future I am going to think about how it would be awful to have this happen and so I will talk to the people I know about this to spread awareness so that we don’t forget. If we forget, history is bound to repeat itself.”
“I will remember the mistreatment and atrocities committed, I knew millions of people died, but I didn’t truly know how bad things were and what the Germans were doing. I will think twice when it comes to judging others because it may not be their fault as to why they act the way they act or do the things they do.”
“The thing I’ll remember most is the movie Paper Clips. It was so inspiring to see the lengths people will go to honor the people that suffered so much. The lessons I will learn will to always honor people no matter how long it’s been. No amount of mourning will ever amount to their pain so the least we can do as people is keep their spirits alive.”
“Personally, the impact the Holocaust had on millions of people will impact me forever. Seeing how some people can think they are doing the right thing even though they are not will influence me in the future.”
“I will remember that even a very short book (Night) can leave a huge impact on me or anyone who reads it. In the future, when faced with injustice, I won’t be scared to speak up despite the disagreements that may stem from it. I learned that indifference is just as bad as committing injustice.”
“I will remember the lesson on how even in the darkest texts you can still find words of inspiration and turn them into something joyful.”