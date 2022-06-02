LAMONI — The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2022 spring term have been announced, and Kade Jensen of Audubon, has been named to the president’s list.
Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list. Congratulations, ! Graceland commends you on your academic success.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
