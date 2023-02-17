Feb. 17-19 Plane (R)
In the white-knuckle action movie “Plane,” pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning.
Feb. 24-26 80 for Brady (PG-13)
“80 For Brady?” is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.
March 3-5 Avatar the Way of Water (PG-13)
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
March 10-12 Maybe I Do (PG-13)
Michelle and Allen are in a relationship. They decide to invite their parents to finally meet about marriage. Turns out, the parents already know one another well, which leads to some differing opinions about marriage.
March 17-19 The Amazing Maurice (PG)
Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm named Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain.
March 24-26 Jesus Revolution (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
March 31- April 2 Creed III (PG-13)
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)