Open Show — Poultry

Poultry — 5 — Best Pullet hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, American Class — 2nd Lilly Madsen

Poultry — 18 — Best Cock mature in age — Standard Fowl, English Class — 1st — Bethany Andersen

Poultry — 19 — Best Hen mature in age — Standard Fowl, English Class — 1st — Lincoln Juesgaard

Poultry — 29 — Best Pullet hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, Mediterranean Class — 2nd — Lilly Madsen

Poultry — 35 Best Hen mature in age — Standard Fowl,Continental Class — 2nd — Grant Powers

Poultry — 35 Best Hen mature in age — Standard Fowl, Continental Class — 3rd — Brynn Powers

Poultry — 41 Best Pair — Standard Fowl, All Other Breeds — 1st — Dutch Sornsen

Poultry — 44 Best Cock hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, All Other Breeds — 2nd — Dutch Sornsen

Poultry — 45 Best Pullet hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, All Other Breeds — 1st — Dutch Sornsen

Poultry — 45 Best Pullet hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, All Other Breeds 2nd — Watson Wegner

Poultry — 49 Best Pair — Banties — 1st — Bethany — Andersen

Poultry — 50 Best Cock mature in age — Banties — 1st Bethany Andersen

Poultry — 51 Best Hen mature in age — Banties — 1st Bethany Andersen

Poultry — 51 Best Hen mature in age — Banties — 2nd Bethany Andersen

Poultry — 51 Best Hen mature in age — Banties — 3rd Bethany Andersen

Poultry — 55 Best Pair — Duck — 1st — Lincoln Juesgaard

Poultry — 55 Best Pair — Duck — 2nd — Brynn Powers

Poultry — 55 Best Pair — Duck — 3rd — Millie Hargens

Poultry — 56 Best Drake — 1st — Hailey Hargens

Poultry — 56 Best Drake — 2nd — Brynn Powers

Poultry — 56 Best Drake — 3rd — Grant Powers

Poultry — 57 Best Hen — Duck — 1st — Lincoln Juesgaard

Poultry — 57 Best Hen — Duck — 2nd — Brynn Powers

Poultry — 57 Best Hen — Duck — 3rd — Grant Powers

Poultry — 60 Best Hen — Turkeys — 1st — Brynn Powers

Poultry — 60 Best Hen — Turkeys — 2nd — Lincoln Juesgaard

Poultry — 68 Best Female — Guineas — 1st — Brynn Powers

Poultry — 68 Best Female — Guineas — 2nd — Lincoln Juesgaard

Poultry — 81 Best Male — Other — 1st — Grant Powers — Bethany Andersen

Poultry — Reserve Champion Individual (Ribbon) — Bethany Andersen

