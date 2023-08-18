Open Show — Poultry
Poultry — 5 — Best Pullet hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, American Class — 2nd Lilly Madsen
Poultry — 18 — Best Cock mature in age — Standard Fowl, English Class — 1st — Bethany Andersen
Poultry — 19 — Best Hen mature in age — Standard Fowl, English Class — 1st — Lincoln Juesgaard
Poultry — 29 — Best Pullet hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, Mediterranean Class — 2nd — Lilly Madsen
Poultry — 35 Best Hen mature in age — Standard Fowl,Continental Class — 2nd — Grant Powers
Poultry — 35 Best Hen mature in age — Standard Fowl, Continental Class — 3rd — Brynn Powers
Poultry — 41 Best Pair — Standard Fowl, All Other Breeds — 1st — Dutch Sornsen
Poultry — 44 Best Cock hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, All Other Breeds — 2nd — Dutch Sornsen
Poultry — 45 Best Pullet hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, All Other Breeds — 1st — Dutch Sornsen
Poultry — 45 Best Pullet hatched after January 1 — Standard Fowl, All Other Breeds 2nd — Watson Wegner
Poultry — 49 Best Pair — Banties — 1st — Bethany — Andersen
Poultry — 50 Best Cock mature in age — Banties — 1st Bethany Andersen
Poultry — 51 Best Hen mature in age — Banties — 1st Bethany Andersen
Poultry — 51 Best Hen mature in age — Banties — 2nd Bethany Andersen
Poultry — 51 Best Hen mature in age — Banties — 3rd Bethany Andersen
Poultry — 55 Best Pair — Duck — 1st — Lincoln Juesgaard
Poultry — 55 Best Pair — Duck — 2nd — Brynn Powers
Poultry — 55 Best Pair — Duck — 3rd — Millie Hargens
Poultry — 56 Best Drake — 1st — Hailey Hargens
Poultry — 56 Best Drake — 2nd — Brynn Powers
Poultry — 56 Best Drake — 3rd — Grant Powers
Poultry — 57 Best Hen — Duck — 1st — Lincoln Juesgaard
Poultry — 57 Best Hen — Duck — 2nd — Brynn Powers
Poultry — 57 Best Hen — Duck — 3rd — Grant Powers
Poultry — 60 Best Hen — Turkeys — 1st — Brynn Powers
Poultry — 60 Best Hen — Turkeys — 2nd — Lincoln Juesgaard
Poultry — 68 Best Female — Guineas — 1st — Brynn Powers
Poultry — 68 Best Female — Guineas — 2nd — Lincoln Juesgaard
Poultry — 81 Best Male — Other — 1st — Grant Powers — Bethany Andersen
Poultry — Reserve Champion Individual (Ribbon) — Bethany Andersen