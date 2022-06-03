The American Legion and Exira Lions Club began talking about trying to replace a concession stand that has been around many years, first as a drive-in and then moved and made into a concession stand to serve the ball diamonds in the American Legion Park. As we began to move forward with plans, a surprise phone call to Lion Allen Zobel from a relative of an alumni of Exira who wanted to help out Exira and help to update the American Legion Park. This anonymous donor surprised all of us with a gift to the City of Exira to be used in the American Legion Park for a concession stand to update a park that he loved.
The American Legion and Exira Lions were speechless at how this gift came in, at the right time, and thus the American Legion Park began to make plans, to move forward with building the new concession stand. Soon after this, Charlie Wheeler, and other legion members began the task of putting a plan together with the dollars that went for the concession stand and consigned Lance Meaike Construction, LLC, to build the concession stand.
Today the project continues to move forward with a timeline that will allow it to be used for part of the little league season. It is, as you can see in the pictures, a fine addition to the beloved American Legion Park. This fairy tale outcome, to have a new concession stand in less than a year is a blessing and makes the park a true diamond in Audubon County and for it’s citizens. Thanks to our donor and to Lance Meaike Construction in being able to start it and finish this project very shortly. All involved in this project, are truly amazed at the outcome.
The other part of this fairytale were the donations, grants and more that led to the acquisition of playground equipment for the American Legion Park by the Exira Community Club and others. Once the funds were attained by the invested citizens of Exira, the work began to take the different parts and assemble them to make the new playground area for children and more. So on behalf of those that made this possible, a huge thank you is much needed. The timing and the help has been tremendous and has made the American Legion Park a first-class place for families to meet, to eat and play. With all projects in the last few years, from a grant for the scoreboards, to the concession stand, to the playground equipment, all of Audubon County and the town of Exira has much to be thankful for and to know that this fairytale of events is near completion. Much appreciation to the Exira Lions, American Legion, the Exira Community Club members, Audubon County Community Foundation, the F.W. Klever Trust, Precision Concrete Services for funding the project of the playground equipment, pea gravel and full court basketball court with adjustable hoops, and volunteers, Tony Young and John Sanbothe for putting in extra time on this project, plus other groups and individuals that had a hand in completing a true fairytale.