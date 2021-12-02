Audubon Community Calendar
Friday, Dec. 3
EHK Optimist sponsored Fun Night — supported by a Thrivent Action Team 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Exira-EHK high school building. Free hot dogs for the kids. Free bounce house sponsored by Insurance Services- Elk Horn Clark Ahrenholtz State Farm Insurance and Petersen Insurance Agency. Games for the kids, fishing, basketball shoot, cake walk and grab bag. 10 tickets for $1
Saturday, Dec. 4
Hometown Christmas 2021 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free will donation event for the entire family. Hot chocolate; cinnamon rolls by Firehouse Flames, Kids activities: crafting ornaments, letters to Santa, Santa on hand all day, box maze, Festival of Trees, 2 p.m. painting class ($35 registration) all at the Agri-Hall.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Women’s Cookie Walk will be held at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 102 Market St., in Audubon from 9-11 a.m. or until the cookies are gone. Cost is $10 per box of cookies, $12 per advance order. Candy is also available to purchase. Advance order by Friday, Dec. 3. Linda Irlmeier: 304-3138 or April Brand: 563-2112. Advance orders may be picked up by 10 a.m.
Exira’s Annual Christmas Celebration Festival of Lights will be held at the Exira Event Center starting at 5 p.m.
Atlantic’s Lighted Christmas Parade will start at 6 pm. Fireworks over the Historic Rock Island Depot kick off the fun. Floats will head down Chestnut Street. Come before the Fireworks & Parade for a horse-drawn Carriage Ride and visit with Santa in his Cabin from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
A Free Holiday Concert will be held at First Church of Christ in Atlantic at 3 p.m. Local talent of all ages. The Angel of Christmas will be announced at this concert.