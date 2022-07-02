ATLANTIC — Summer is officially here and it’s the start of the Fourth of July weekend. Suddenly there are many events and activities going on around the area, and fireworks displays coming up as well — but fireworks at home, with family are a tradition. Fireworks dealers have sprung up around the area, for example Atlantic has a handful located along Highway 6, so access to your favorite kinds isn’t too hard. Just remember these big tips:
Number one — You can only light off fireworks on certain days and times so check what restrictions your town or area has.
The Atlantic Council has set July 2-4 as the dates to allow the use of fireworks by the general public in the city from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Atlantic’s official fireworks display on July 4 put on by Wild Wayne’s of Atlantic.
Another tradition, the annual Flight Breakfast with the Pancake Man will be at the Atlantic Municipal Airport on Monday, July 4 from 7-11 a.m. Tickets are $8 and proceeds go toward Atlantic Rotary Club service projects.
Number two — When setting off fireworks, be courteous; loud fireworks displays can frighten infants and children, pets and wildlife.
Number three — Read the packaging and use fireworks as directed. Also, check out these safety rules.
Just the basics of fireworks safety:
• Don’t allow young children to handle fireworks
• Older children should only use fireworks under close adult supervision
• Never use fireworks if you’re impaired by drugs or alcohol
• Never throw or point fireworks at another person
• Never light fireworks indoors
• Those using fireworks or standing near by should use protective eyewear
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
• Only use fireworks away from people, houses or flammable materials
• Only light one device at a time, and maintain a safe distance after lighting
• Never light fireworks in a container
• Don’t try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
• Keep a bucket of water near by to fully extinquish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
• Better yet, grab a blanket and a patch of lawn, and let the experts do all the work at a professional fireworks show.
Remember, even sparklers are dangerous. Each year kids can be seen along parade routes, at festivals and at picnics with sparklers in hand, but sparklers are more dangerous than most people think.
They burn at 2,000 degrees, hot enough to melt some metals. They can quickly ignite clothing and children have received severe burns from dropping their sprinklers on their feet.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25 percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For kids under 5, nearly half of the total injuries were caused by sparklers.
Suggested safer alternatives include glow sticks, confetti poppers, or colored streamers.