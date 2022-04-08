Thirty-five projects with $2.26 million in state grants were awarded on Tuesday to launch youth internships across the state this summer, including grants for Audubon, Adair, Anita, Atlantic, Carroll, Greenfield, Guthrie Center, Harlan, Massena, Panora, Shelby and Walnut internships. Governor Kim Reynolds awarded the Future Ready Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program grants — the fourth year they are being awarded — to help youth get access to meaningful work experience while preparing for high demand careers. Specifics on the programs available to each area are listed below.
The grants will directly support efforts to increase career opportunities for Iowa youth, including those in at-risk or under-represented communities. The grants will be distributed to fund internships for about 659 students from 85 Iowa Counties.
Award grantees in our area include:
Avenue Scholars Iowa — going to Audubon, Harlan, Oakland, Shelby and Walnut, along with Avoca, Carson, Carter Lake, Crescent, Council Bluffs, Farragut, Glenwood, Hancock, Henderson, Imogene, Macedonia, Malvern, McClelland, Minden, Mineola, Missouri Valley, Neola, Northboro, Pacific Junction, Persia, Portsmouth Shenandoah, Silver City, Tabor, Treynor and Underwood. A $50,000 award serving 85. CEV operates a summer internship program for low-income, first generation, oftentimes at-risk youth students. These students face extenuating circumstances and the internship program provides students access to paid, eight-to-ten-week internships in high demand, high wage careers, affording the students exposure and experience they otherwise would not have. The program also provides economic and workforce development for Southwest Iowa.
Energy Association of Iowa Schools – going to Anita, Massena, Greenfield and Fontanelle along with Clinton, College Springs, Carson, Oakland, Eddyville, Blakesburg, Fremont. A $70,750 award will serve 20 participants. Energy Association of Iowa Schools will partner with seven school districts across Iowa to offer the Summer Building Operator Pathway Bridge Internship program for 20 students. The paid internships will provide hands-on work experience in the high demand career of building and plant operators. This project will provide continuity for students who have been working in dual credit programs and will invite new students to participate with an opportunity to earn a national Building Operator Pathway Level 1 Training Certificate.
Generativity, doing business as The Lakeside Village – Panora, with an award of $136,000 and serving 21 participants. The Lakeside Legacy Youth Internship program is equipped to host 15 2022 Youth interns and 6 2021 Legacy Interns during the summer of 2022. Interns will be provided eight weeks of on-the-job training as well as complete a certification in their field. High demand careers including managerial/marketing, nursing, dietary manager, activities manager, and maintenance manager in the long-term care profession will be included. Internships would include offering education to the students in CPR, Mandatory Reporter, ServSafe, CNA, OSHA General Industry 10-hr, Jaybird Sales Academy and Dementia Training 8-hr. 2021 Legacy Interns will be directly involved in mentorship, study sessions, and are offered the opportunity to advance training including Advanced CNA, Assisted Living Administrator Certificate, or certificate programs previously not obtained. Working with local guidance counselors at surrounding community high schools, as well as local community referral sources, we will locate 15 qualified candidates ages 14-19 for internship programming. Qualified candidates are youth that are at risk of not graduating, those from low-income households, minorities, children of veterans, and those with barriers to upward mobility in the labor market.
Iowa Jag, Inc. — going to Atlantic along with Des Moines, Mason City, Red Oak, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Quad Cities, Dubuque and Ottuma. A $50,000 award, serving 15. iJAG believes people are more powerful than circumstances and tapping into that power at key crossroads – teaching Iowa youth to find it and use it – can change the trajectory of their lives. iJAG provides mentoring, academic tutoring, job training, and placement for underserved youth; activities which improve graduation rates, help students access living-wage employment, and establish long-term self-sufficiency. Through this project, iJAG will partner with at least five employers to provide a total of 15+ students a summer internship in a high demand field during the summer of 2022. Students will receive paid work experience, on-the-job training, and wraparound support that removes barriers to successful participation. ￼
Midwest Partnership Economic Development Corporation – Adair, Greenfield and Guthrie Center, along with Stuart and Panora. This award of $116,255 will serve 17 participants. Midwest Partnership created a plan where 13 employers are collectively offering a total of 17 internships across two rural counties. Working with area schools, the internships will be provided to students who are at risk of not graduating from high school, represent minorities, and/or are from low-income households. Many interns will be placed at micro businesses (under 10 employees) and will be involved in a wide range of business processes. All interns will take a course in savings and investment basics which will complement the financial literacy course requirement for high school graduation. Businesses participating include occupations in health care, engineering, agriculture, welding, carpentry, CNC, and more.
St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Home – Carroll with an award of $22,550, serving 6 participants. Interns will participate in weekly workshops, staff mentorship, and a hybrid curriculum involving online, observation, and hands-on training. Each participant will have a weekly one-on-one debriefing with the project coordinator to identify barriers to success and troubleshoot issues. The curriculum will be centered around healthcare employability skills, healthcare career readiness, and career-specific experience and training.