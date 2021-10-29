Kelly Paulsen, President of the Beta Zeta Chapter of DKG, Society of Women Educators, welcomed members to the virtual meeting on Oct. 11. She then called the meeting of Audubon-Guthrie County teachers to order.
Business items were discussed. Our president will forward the notes from the Executive Board meeting to the members when she receives them. Kelly announced that our chapter had received an Excellence Award from the State. Members are asked to send funds to the “Change for Africa” project. The checks made out to the Beta Zeta Chapter should be sent to Donna Olson by Nov. 1. Last year the Boys and Girls Club of Adair was our Service Project. They were the recipient of requested donations of books, movies, headphones and puzzles, etc. from our Chapter. This coming year we will support the Firefly Ranch located near Guthrie Center. We will learn how we can support them at our upcoming meetings. Members, teachers especially, are asked to suggest new members for our group. The election of officers will be held this spring with the installation scheduled for the April meeting.
Our next virtual meeting with be Nov. 8. The title of our program is “Music Soothes the Soul.” Beginning in January our meetings will be in person. There will be a change in meeting place because Primetime will be closed on Mondays.
Following the business meeting Laura Beamer shared her passion for her work as a Care Transition Coordinator at the St Croix Hospice at Panora.