MANNING – Eating yak meatballs, holding a week-old ostrich, seeing fish jump for scattered food, and exploring a 1600’s authentic German hausbarn were just a few unique highlights of a brand new agritourism event hosted on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Manning Hausbarn-Heritage Park. The ‘Evolution of the Heartland’ experience immersed attendees into the heart of America’s rural communities, showcased the evolution of agriculture, and highlighted the advancements in rural Iowa.

