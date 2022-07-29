Living Large with Albert the Bull

Albert the Bull is more than just a tourist attraction along Highway 71 in Audubon, he represents cattle production in the Audubon County area. Check out the new addition to the Albert the Bull display: a rail car with the history of Operation T-Bone is going in just behind Albert at the park.

AUDUBON COUNTY — Are you ready for Operation T-Bone? The 72nd annual Operation T-Bone, honoring beef production in the Audubon County area, runs Aug. 5-7, but if you want to start early, check out the 20th annual “Smokin’ Bull Sale,” with area businesses offering special sales from Aug. 4-6.

