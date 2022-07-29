AUDUBON COUNTY — Are you ready for Operation T-Bone? The 72nd annual Operation T-Bone, honoring beef production in the Audubon County area, runs Aug. 5-7, but if you want to start early, check out the 20th annual “Smokin’ Bull Sale,” with area businesses offering special sales from Aug. 4-6.
Start your weekend with an Old Fashioned Picnic at the Albert the Bull park, and a hamburger meal with music — then take in the T-Bone Special Figure 8 races at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Audubon County Fairgrounds.
Saturday is packed full of activities for all ages, and don’t miss two breakfasts being offered — on Saturday Audubon Fire and Rescue will hold a breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 7 a.m. to noon, and learn more about the plans for a new fire station. On Saturday morning a breakfast at the memorial building is a benefit for the Audubon County Good Neighbors Service Council.
Check out the rest of the schedule for Operation T-Bone:
72nd annual
Operation T-Bone, Aug. 5-7
20th annual Retail “Smokin’ Bull Sale” Aug. 4-6 (see stores for details)
Friday, Aug. 5
5-7 p.m. Albert’s Old Fashioned Picnic at the Albert the Bull Park. Hamburgers, Chips, Beans, Dessert Bar and Drink, with drive through meal available. Musical entertainment, bring chairs and blankets — this is a PEO fundraiser.
7:30 p.m. T-Bone Special Figure 8 car races at the Audubon County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 5 p.m. and races at 7:30 p.m.
10 p.m. Fireworks at the Audubon County Fairgrounds, rain date Aug. 7.
Saturday, Aug. 6
(Organizers ask that those attending respect street closings and barricades on Saturday!)
7-10 a.m. Audubon County Good Neighbor Service Council Breakfast and Bake Sale at the Memorial Building — for a freewill donation.
9 a.m. “Show and Shine” Car Show — all are welcome to enter, no pre-registration or prizes this year — Broadway Street, across from Tractor Exhibit
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Operation T-Bone Tractor Exhibit (any condition), arrival 9 a.m. to noon, on Broadway Street. Check in at corner of Broadway Street and Washington Street. Tractors may participate in parade and then park and display on Broadway until 4 p.m.
9:30 a.m. Kiddie Parade — decorate bikes, strollers and wagons; Prizes awarded. 9-9:30 a.m. registration by the City Park Stage.
10-11 a.m. Entertainment by Jordan Beem
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor Fair, Store Bargains, Flea Market, Food available, souvenirs, information tables, inflatables and kids games.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face Painting by Ima Clown (sponsored by the Audubon State Bank)
11 a.m to 1 p.m. Balloon Tying by Rufus Clown
11 a.m. T-Bone Association Steak Sandwich Feed
11:30 a.m. Entertainment by Jo Beane and Friends
1 p.m. Operation T-Bone Parade with Grand Marshal Rich Wolf
2 p.m. Entertainment — the Crowning of Sir Albert, then entertainment with Darla Hansen and Friends
3 p.m. Audubon Fire and Rescue Annual Waterfights, registration starts at 3 p.m. fights begin at 3:30 with the women’s bracket with men’s to follow; $5 entry fee, all entry fees will be paid out to winners. Location will be Leroy and Chicago streets, south of the courthouse.
6:30 p.m. — 12:30 a.m. Beer Garden, Rolling Taps
6:30 p.m. — 12 a.m. Entertainment “Kick” free admission
Sunday, Aug. 7
7 a.m. to noon — Breakfast Fundraiser and Open House at the Audubon Fire Station
Tuesday, Aug. 9
9 a.m. Operation T-Bone Auction at Anita Livestock Auction Free hamburger feed immediately after the auction at Anita Livestock
Sunday, Sept. 11
T-Bone Golf Tournament, Audubon Golf and Country Club
T-Bone Parade Information: Please do not throw candy or other items from parade vehicles. Candy may be handed out at curbside. Parade categories include antique autos, 1959 and older; milestone autos 1960 and newer, antique machinery, saddle, Jr Division — entry sponsored by a young people’s group, and featuring young people; Sr Division — entries not included in other categories; neighbors entries — from outside of Audubon. Registration is free and begins at Chamber’s Bin Site, 511 Northwestern Ave. You may pre-register, but the order of the parade depends upon your arrival. Livestock will go last. Go to www.auduboniowa.org for a downloadable form or pick one up at the Audubon Chamber office 421 South Park Place, Audubon.