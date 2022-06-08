AMES — Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students — including four from Exira — have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students listed below are from the area.
Exira
Carter T. Kitelinger, class year 4, Cyber Security Engineering
Cuinn Tuey, class year 3, Animal Ecology
Sadie G. Welter, class year 4, Physics
Anita
Isabel Eve Kinzie, class year 4, Public Relations
Atlantic
Hannah Jo Alff, class year 4, Early Childhood Education
Tyler M. Atkinson, class year 3, Cyber Security Engineering
Sydney Anne Bean, class year 4, Animal Science
Evan Walter Brummer, class year 4, Software Engineering
Tayler Ann Burg, class year 3, Accounting
Mitchell Francis Ginther, class year 4, Civil Engineering
Taylor Hansen, class year 4, Kinesiology and Health
Shayla L. Luke, class year 2, Advertising
Kylie Joy Neal, class year 4, Elementary Education
Kylie Marie Proehl, class year 4, Public Relations
Ethan Frank Pross, class year 3, Mathematics
Aaron Michael Rothfusz, class year 4, History
Kathryn Riley Saluk, class year 3, Event Management
Cole Jacob Sampson, class year 3, Industrial Design
Alexander Evan Somers, class year 3, Computer Engineering
Anna Marykate Stork, class year 4, Graphic Design
Duke Jackson Zellmer, class year 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Cumberland
Teaguen Gunner Sothman, class year 4, Finance
Griswold
Tyrel Daniel Peters, class year 4, Veterinary Medicine
Lewis
Chloe Davis, class year 3, Linguistics
Wiota
Nathan Russell Behrends, class year 4, Agricultural Studies
Mitchell Williamson, class year 3, Agricultural Studies