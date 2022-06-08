Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.