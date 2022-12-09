Farm Discussion

Relax, refresh and discuss farm and family issues during weekend getaways

AMES, Iowa – To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

