The St. Anthony Foundation awarded $22,950 in scholarships to 35 students in west central Iowa this week. These scholarships are awarded annually to individuals pursuing professional healthcare careers in the seven-county region, including Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Sac, and Shelby counties. Since the beginning of the scholarship program in 2003, $228,100 in awards have helped 303 students achieve their goal of continued education in health care.
“Each year St. Anthony Foundation is honored to award scholarships to deserving students with the goal of encouraging west central Iowa students to continue an education in healthcare,” said Trish Roberts, St. Anthony Development Director. “We are grateful to the families and donors who support these scholarships, often through endowed gifts to the St. Anthony Foundation. This year’s scholarships are investing in future generations of healthcare professionals in a wide variety of areas including chemistry, exercise science, laboratory technology, radiography, and more.
The 2022 scholarship recipient of Audubon:
Kate Tessman, Audubon, St. Anthony Auxiliary Scholarship
The 2022 scholarship recipient of Coon Rapids:
Morgen Hart, Coon Rapids, St. Anthony Auxiliary Scholarship
Scholarship applications are available in January of each year through area high schools, DMACC and on St. Anthony’s website. An independent committee reviews applications and makes recommendations for scholarship awards. For more info, contact foundation@stanthonyhospital.org.