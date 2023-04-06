AUDUBON COUNTY — Sara Slater of Audubon County Economic Development and Tourism says her favorite parts of her job are economic development and tourism — it’s something different every day.
Sara was born and raised in Audubon county and returned to Audubon with her family in 2009. She has been with Audubon County Economic Development and Tourism for about six years and enjoys working to promote the county and help draw people in with events and with projects that benefit the county. The two “go hand in hand,” she said.
Recently she spearheaded a project to honor a former — and well-known — Audubon resident, finding and applying for a grant; and after being approved for the grant, getting some others to help with research and with getting the sign ordered and installed on the north corner of the stage in the John James Audubon Park downtown.
The former resident is Bill Fries, and if that name doesn’t ring a bell, he’s better known as “C.W. McCall.”
Sara said they had received notice of a grant from the state, and applied.
“Once we were awarded the grant, we had to research,” working with Gail Richardson at the cultural center and Mayor Barb Jacobsen.
Sara said a semi arrived at the Audubon County Economic Development and Tourism office, and initially she was sure the driver was in the wrong place — until he said it was for Tourism. The big box was heavy, but with help she got it inside and then installed.
“I thought (putting it on the stage) was appropriate, he was a performer,” she said.
Fries was born on Nov. 15, 1928 in Audubon. His parents were musicians and he wanted to be a classical musician himself. He attended the University of Iowa, where he played clarinet. In the 1970’s he was involved with the Metz Baking Company, for the advertising account for Old Home Bread, creating a commercial about Mavis the Waitress and a trucker. It also included the “Old Home Filler-Up an’ Keep-On-A-Trucking Cafe.”
The commercial was a hit, viewers loved it and called stations to find out when it would be on.
In 1976 Fries won a Clio Award for the commercial, and that launched a catalog of songs, written by Fries and Chip Davis about long haul truckers. One of those songs performed by Fries, was “Convoy,” which inspired a movie of the same name in about 1978.
Some of the other activities the Tourism side of her job have hosted or put together include a birdhouse painting event, in order to add 20 birdhouses to the T-Bone Trail.
“We hope that (the birdhouse project) helps attract more users to enjoy the T-Bone Trail and also provide homes for birds. We encourage trail users to post a picture of their favorite birdhouse!” said Slater.
On the Audubon County Economic Development side, they have worked on housing issues, including applying for a Low Income Housing Tax Credit, and received $1,012,000 for a 35 unit development called Villas at Fox Pointe, with a total cost of $10,380,702.
On Thursday she was working with Region 12 officials, talking about three ways that cities and in some case, individuals, could use to rehabilitate older buildings to add second story housing or demolish derelict buildings.