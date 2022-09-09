Mobile Food Pantry to return, Sept. 12

The Mobile Food Pantry will be returning to serve Audubon County for another year. AMVC Management Services donated $150 to cover the rental of the National Guard Armory in Audubon for another year of use for the Mobile Food Pantry.
