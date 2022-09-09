Mobile Food Pantry to return, Sept. 12

AMVC Management Services donated $150 to cover the rental of the National Guard Armory in Audubon for another year of use for the Mobile Food Pantry. Pictured on the left is Sophie Hansen of AMVC presenting the contribution to a representative of New Opportunities.

The Mobile Food Pantry will be returning to serve Audubon County for another year. AMVC Management Services donated $150 to cover the rental of the National Guard Armory in Audubon for another year of use for the Mobile Food Pantry.

